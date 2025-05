MISSOULA — Hundreds of vendors across Western Montana are returning to their markets this weekend as the Missoula Farmers' Market and the Clark Fork River Market kick off downtown!

The markets both return on Saturday, May 3, with many vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and much more for the first time this season.

The Clark Fork River market, which has moved back to its original location just east of the Beartracks Bridge, will continue every Saturday through October.