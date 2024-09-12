Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

First annual Whitefish Food and Wine Festival showcases local chefs, restaurants

The first annual Whitefish Food and Wine Festival is bringing incredible food, wine and chefs to the Flathead Valley
There will be grand tasting events as well as partner events where local chefs and restaurants get to display their talent.
Wfish Food and Wine fest
Posted
and last updated

WHITEFISH — The first annual Whitefish Food and Wine Festival is bringing incredible food, wine and chefs to the Flathead Valley.

The event — which takes place throughout Whitefish from Friday through Sunday — includes grand tasting events as well as partner events where local chefs and restaurants get to display their talent.

“We really wanted to have something that is very community-driven and about local talent, and we are really employing that as part of our mantra," Chef Todd English told MTN. "I do a lot of food and wine festivals, have done a lot in my career. Some are massive, and I feel like it's lost its personal touch. We want this to feel that you can really talk to the local chefs. You can really talk to the winemakers."

Organizers started the Whitefish Food and Wine Festival to help showcase some of Whitefish’s best restaurants.

“What I love is it's very culinary town, great restaurants, great food, and I think you've got an incredible collection of talent here, and people that I think will appreciate what we're going to do,” said English.

Not only will there be great food but also over 200 different wines. As a part of the festival there will be chef demonstrations and an opportunity for attendees to speak with winemakers and chefs.

“This gives us an opportunity to collectively celebrate what we do and collectively celebrate food and wine and really collect a sense of community around it. And, you know, there's many reasons why we do this business and and it's often driven by that community and by the love of what we do,” said English.

The grand tasting events will take place on Friday and Saturday at Haskill Creek Farms. Partner events will take place at Abruzzo, Beldi, Blackstar, Huck’s Place, Hellroaring and Summit House.

Visit https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

More local news from KPAX
Mineral County Double Fatal Shooting

Crime and Courts

Trial for man charged in deaths at Superior bar moved to Ravalli County

MTN News
Cherry Valley

Western Montana News

Polson elementary schools start school year with new classrooms

Sean Wells
Court News 1280x720.png

Crime and Courts

Hamilton man facing assault with a weapon, sexual assault charges

Mark Thorsell
Virtual Run

Indian Country

Virtual half marathon supporting Missoula’s All Nations Health Center

Robyn Iron
Big Sky Passenger Authority Map

Montana News

Efforts continue to bring back passenger rail service to parts of Montana

Zach Volheim
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula holding at 6,700 acres, 25% contained

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader