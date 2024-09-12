First annual Whitefish Food and Wine Festival showcases local chefs, restaurants

WHITEFISH — The first annual Whitefish Food and Wine Festival is bringing incredible food, wine and chefs to the Flathead Valley.

The event — which takes place throughout Whitefish from Friday through Sunday — includes grand tasting events as well as partner events where local chefs and restaurants get to display their talent.

“We really wanted to have something that is very community-driven and about local talent, and we are really employing that as part of our mantra," Chef Todd English told MTN. "I do a lot of food and wine festivals, have done a lot in my career. Some are massive, and I feel like it's lost its personal touch. We want this to feel that you can really talk to the local chefs. You can really talk to the winemakers."

Organizers started the Whitefish Food and Wine Festival to help showcase some of Whitefish’s best restaurants.

“What I love is it's very culinary town, great restaurants, great food, and I think you've got an incredible collection of talent here, and people that I think will appreciate what we're going to do,” said English.

Not only will there be great food but also over 200 different wines. As a part of the festival there will be chef demonstrations and an opportunity for attendees to speak with winemakers and chefs.

“This gives us an opportunity to collectively celebrate what we do and collectively celebrate food and wine and really collect a sense of community around it. And, you know, there's many reasons why we do this business and and it's often driven by that community and by the love of what we do,” said English.

The grand tasting events will take place on Friday and Saturday at Haskill Creek Farms. Partner events will take place at Abruzzo, Beldi, Blackstar, Huck’s Place, Hellroaring and Summit House.

Visit https://whitefishfoodandwine.com/ for more information and to purchase tickets.