Holiday on Higgins returns to downtown Missoula

Downtown Missoula was once again transformed into a Winter Wonderland over the weekend as the 23rd annual Holiday on Higgins made its return!
Missoula Christmas Tree Lighting 2025
MISSOULA — Downtown Missoula was once again transformed into a Winter Wonderland over the weekend as the 23rd annual Holiday on Higgins made its return!

Over 30 businesses opened their doors on Saturday with festive activities for families, and just those who love the holidays.

There were options to write letters to Santa, Big Dipper Ice Cream had a special ice cream flavor, and Santa was even at the Missoula Public Library.

Dancers, carolers, and a musical group called the Tuba Santas performed downtown too! And to wrap it up, the Christmas Tree was lit up at 6 p.m.

