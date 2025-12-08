Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UM Minute: University of Montana's growing non-credit offerings

If you need a job quickly, but you're concerned about not having the required skills, you might want to take a look at the University of Montana's growing non-credit offerings.
MISSOULA — If you need a job quickly, but you're concerned about not having the required skills, you might want to take a look at the University of Montana's growing non-credit offerings.

In this edition of UM Minute, President Seth Bodnar tells Montana This Morning Anchor Mark Martin about these short-term courses, which can directly lead to jobs.

Watch the full interview below:

The next edition of UM Minute will feature President Bodnar talking about University of Montana students who are earning worldwide, prestigious scholarships.

You'll hear about those who are outcompeting peers from Ivy League schools.

