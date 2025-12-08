Missoula’s Drum Coffee owners stepping down

MISSOULA — It's the end of an era for a popular Missoula coffee shop, but as they say, the beat goes on.

Drum Coffee owners Jenna and John Wicks are stepping down, but they are passing ownership on to three dedicated employees.

The Wicks stated in an announcement that they're starting a new adventure now that their kids are nearly graduated.

They are transferring ownership to three long-time employees.

While those employees will keep Drum Coffee rocking and rolling, the location on South Avenue will close.

The building will be listed for sale on January 1, but the roastery on East Broadway will remain open.