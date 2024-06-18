Missoula celebrating National Pollinators Week

MISSOULA — Missoula residents will have multiple opportunities this week to help the bugs that make our plants grow.

This week marks National Pollinator Week which was created to celebrate bees and others that spread the pollen that helps the plants and crops grow.

The Missoula County Department of Ecology kicked the week off Monday with a walk through the University of Montana campus and take in a session to learn how to build bee hotels.

Rye Dickson from Rocky Mountain Gardens says bees and other pollinators are essential to our way of life and doing little things to help them can go a long way.

“Just planting a few native plants in your yard or trying to make a bee house can really get you engaged with the landscape and really get you excited and just get your foot in the door so you can start doing some other things as well,” Dickson said.

“You know we have such an opportunity to create habitats in our backyards and our gardens and I think that’s really important," Dickson continued.

The Missoula County Department of Ecology will have pollinator events throughout the week.

Tuesday, June 18



4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: “Garden for Pollinators” event with the National Wildlife Federation

Wednesday, June 19



10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Pollinator Garden Installation! Planting with Marchies Nursery

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Planting with Missoula Conservation District. Get free wildflower seed for your pollinator gardens from the Conservation District

Thursday, June 20



6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: "Exploring the Life of Native Bees: Our Pollinator Heroes,” with Rachel Dunham from the Xerces Society

Saturday, June 22

