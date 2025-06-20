Missoula Greekfest celebrates Greek culture with food, faith and festivities

MISSOULA — Missoula's annual Greekfest celebration is underway, offering visitors a chance to experience authentic Greek culture, cuisine and traditions.

The two-day festival features traditional Greek food, music and cultural displays at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church.

Father Nektarios Karantonis, priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church, describes the event as a "feast for the senses" and an opportunity for the community to experience Greek hospitality.

"Of course, the food is also my favorite — I love Greek food. I grew up eating Greek food, and so it's close to my heart, and it's a wonderful thing. As Greeks, we love to serve others and to open our homes to others, and so this is a way for us to open our home to our entire community and invite everyone out. So we hope that everyone will join us," Karantonis said.

Volunteers have been busy preparing authentic Greek pastries and decorating the venue to create an immersive cultural experience.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church on South Sixth Street West in Missoula.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.