MISSOULA — Sunday Streets returns to Missoula this weekend, offering a car-free, people-powered event in the University District.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, when the pavement becomes a playground.

A one-mile route will be temporarily closed to traffic so people can walk, bike, run, skateboard, and enjoy free activities.

There will be free activities from over 45 local groups during Sunday Streets, which is hosted by Missoula in Motion.

Among the events people can try out include street curling, creating sprouting sculptures, playing life-sized board games, and skateboarding in open streets.

There will also be treats from food trucks and nearby cafes, free fitness classes and live music.

Visit https://www.missoulainmotion.com/sundaystreetsmissoula to view a full list of events.