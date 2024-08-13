What to know about the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

KALISPELL — The 2024 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo is taking place through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

There's a family-friendly carnival on the midway, and exhibits on display throughout the grounds,

The fair will feature performances by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend The Beach Boys, country stars LOCASH and Niko Moon, three nights of PRCA Rodeo action and a youth rodeo.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com or at the fair office.

The following information was provided by the organizers of the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo:

RAM PRCA RODEO

Sponsored by Don “K” Whitefish, the PRCA Rodeo runs Aug. 15-17 and will feature world-class athletes from Canada and throughout the United States aiming for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Events include bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Reserved seating tickets are $35, and general admission tickets for everyone over the age of 12 are $30. General admission tickets for children ages six to 12 are $15, and children age five and under will be admitted to the general admission area free of charge. On Aug. 15 only, seniors age 65 and older can purchase a general admission ticket on the fairgrounds for $15 for that evening’s rodeo.

YOUTH RODEO

The fair closes Sunday, Aug. 18 with a family-friendly youth rodeo in the Grandstand arena. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 12. Children age five and under will be admitted free of charge.

CARNIVAL

A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival at the 2024 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and the CHS store in Kalispell.

Purchased in advance, the tickets cost $30 each and can be exchanged at carnival ticket booths for a wristband that allows one person unlimited rides on most attractions for one day. The tickets can be used any one day of the carnival from Aug. 13 and are the lowest priced way to experience the rides. Fairgoers can purchase the tickets until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 or while supplies last. Wristbands will also be available at all carnival ticket booths during the fair, but the price will be higher than the discounted tickets

FAIRGROUNDS ADMISSION

Admission onto the fairgrounds is a separate fee at the gate and costs $8 for adults and teens, $5 for seniors ages 65 and over, and $5 for children ages six to 12. Children ages five and under are admitted free of charge. Fairgoers can save money by purchasing admission tickets until Aug. 16 or while supplies last at any Whitefish Credit Union branch in Kalispell, Columbia Falls or Whitefish during normal banking hours. Advance admission tickets are $5 per person, regardless of age.

Thursday, Aug. 15 is Senior/Kids Day at the fair. Seniors ages 65 and over and children ages 12 and under are admitted onto the fairgrounds free of charge that day.

For more information about the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo or to purchase event tickets, visit www.nwmtfair.com or call (406) 758-5810.