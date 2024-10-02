Alberton teacher being nationally recognized for innovative approach to STEM

ALBERTON — For a rural school like Alberton, access to technology can make a huge impact on kids' lives.

McKenna Akane — a teacher in only her second year as an educator — has earned three awards in the past year for the creative ways she's implementing technology.

Mahlon Manson is a student in Akane's class with aspirations high as the moon. He told MTN, "My dream job is being an engineer for NASA." Manson continued, "I think it's really cool to look at the planes and see how they work."

Emily Brown/MTN News Mahlon Manson uses the flight simulator in McKenna Akane's class.

Due to Akane's dedication as a teacher, kids in Alberton like Manson are getting ready for take-off. "Finding those controls and pedals and yokes; being able to explain how everything works together," stated Akane. "The fighter jet. It's the easiest to operate from what I've found," added Manson.

Plus Akane is receiving national recognition including the Outstanding Teacher Award from Project Lead the Way for using exploratory methods.

Not only are kids floating in her in-class flight simulators, but they are also lifting off into future careers. "We have pilots who come in [to speak], helicopter, air force pilots, commercial," shared Akane. "We try to really make a meaningful connection to what they're learning in the classroom and how it could be a career and life choice," she continued.

Emily Brown/MTN News McKenna Akane helps a student in class.

Akane's commitment to pushing the limits is getting rewarded. More than anything, she feels most rewarded by the students' reactions. "Giving them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with that technology at an early age promises success later in life," said Akane.

Manson feels that what he's learning in Akane's class is opening doors. "More opportunities for people to have in terms of education," he stated.