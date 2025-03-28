Hamilton's On Point Veterinary part of FDA trial to keep dogs alive longer

HAMILTON — The secret to preventing dogs' rapid aging might just be in Hamilton.

On Point Veterinary Services is working on an FDA trial to make dogs live as long as possible.

"It could really change the lives of these dogs and their parents and keep everybody with us longer, which is what we all want in the end," On Point owner Dr. Meg Puchlerz told MTN.

Watch the full story:

While all dogs cross the rainbow bridge, On Point Veterinary in Hamilton is hoping to keep them on Earth a bit longer.

"[The] Hope is to increase the lifespan of dogs while decreasing signs of aging," Puchlerz stated.

Working with Loyal — a clinical veterinary medicine company — On Point is accepting elderly dog patients into this study.

"A double-blinded study, which means I don't know which dogs are going to receive the true medication which is a once-a-day pill that they eat," Puchlerz explained.

Dogs 10 years old, over 14 pounds, with proof of a birthday (a baby picture or document counts), and don't mind vet visits can join the study. Dogs with pre-existing cancers or diabetes cannot participate.

One benefit is that the dogs can frequently receive free checkups at the vet's office.

"Hopefully, we can catch diseases early, help them out early, but they also get to receive free blood work, free urinalysis, free exams, as part of the study, so, it's a win-win," Puchlerz said. She continued, "That's going to be life-changing for them and it's really going to help a lot of families who want to do a lot for their pets."

Along with diseases, mobility is a big issue for older pups. Helping them out sooner rather than later will better their quality of life.

"It's one thing if you're a little chihuahua that can ride around in somebody's tote bag. But if you're a big lab, that's really life-limiting," Puchlerz explained.

By participating in the study — which has already undergone and passed safety trials — both the veterinarian and pet parents stay on top of the dog's day-to-day.

"Pretty much any detail that we can write down about a dog has its own space, its own format that we place that in so that they can do data mining," Puchlerz detailed.

On Point plans to study the group of dogs for at least four years.

"We can help people determine if their dog is going to be eligible or not," Puchlerz added.

People who are interested in participating can contact On Point via email at frontdesk@onpointvet.net or by calling 406-375-5228.