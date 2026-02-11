MISSOULA — One of the most important functions of local government is maintaining the municipality's wastewater, but it is a never-ending battle as the infrastructure ages.

That's the case right now in Missoula with one sewage pipe in the Clark Fork River needing immediate repairs or replacement.

From flushing to dumping leftover coffee down the sink, we all play a part in producing wastewater.

Managing that wastewater is critical to not only the health of Missoula, but also its beloved treasure, the Clark Fork River.

The city’s wastewater treatment facility treats the water that returns to the Clark Fork, but there are some immediate worries with one of its sewer pipes.

City of Missoula looking to replace damaged sewer pipeline running through Clark Fork River

“It's pretty bad. Like, we really need to address this,” said City of Missoula Deputy Director of Utilities Logan McInnis.

The pipe of concern is the one that brings raw sewage from the south side of town into the plant, which runs through the Clark Fork River.

“The pipe was installed in 1963 and it was buried below the riverbed. And it's a reinforced concrete pipe and it's got what's called a rubble cap. It's like rock embedded in concrete that was there to protect the pipe. But parts of that have broken off,” McInnis said.

He told MTN that the integrity of the actual pipe is sound, but with the protective concrete around the pipe in dire shape, there are concerns for a rupture.

“During a big flow event, there could be damage to it,” McInnis said.

Engineering plans to repair the pipe are being drafted and according to McInnis, the cost could range between $5 million and $11 million, depending on what type of replacement is chosen — a siphon or a pump system.

Much of the funding is expected to come from the state.

Despite the concern, there is no threat to the river or the community. However, there is an urgency to get the project done, with the city hoping to see it completed within a year or two.