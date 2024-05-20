Watch Now
Xplorer Maps bringing comfort to veterans this Memorial Day

This month, Missoula's Xplorer Maps is honoring all veterans by giving away blankets
"It's nice to make a small bit of difference," shared Xplorer Maps President and co-founder Greg Robitaille.
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 18:31:28-04

MISSOULA — Like many holidays, Memorial Day is a time when stores tend to offer sales.

However, the true purpose of the day is to honor those who have lost their lives in service to the country. This month, Missoula's Xplorer Maps is honoring all veterans by giving away blankets.

Xplorer Maps was started by two brothers 12 years ago.

"For the past few years since COVID, I've always wondered if opening a brick and mortar was a natural extension for the business," President and Co-Founder Greg Robitaille told MTN. "[Then,] the space became available and since our warehouse units are attached to the back and I have this amazing team, I thought, oh, why not do something crazy and open up a new storefront."

They have all sorts of mugs, tote bags, cards, and blankets among other items. Now, they are looking to give back.

Xplorer Maps launched its Buy a Blanket Give a Blanket campaign on May 16.

"Our marketing director, Tara Sisler came up with the idea and on previous memorial days, you know, we just haven't done anything that I felt was meaningful or impactful," explained Robitaille.

So, when a blanket is purchased, the hand-drawn map business gives one away to local veterans. With a map of the United States on cozy fleece, they hope to offer support and comfort to those who have sacrificed for the country.

“This way we're connecting with the veterans community in Missoula, but also statewide, through Missoula Housing Authority, through the Valor House and Veterans, Inc.," Robitaille shared. "And we just thought it would be not only a practical helpful program but also, you know, have some fun and, and hopefully bring some smiles to veterans and give them that cozy comfort with our blankets.”

The blanket sale is on until May 27, 2024. Purchases can be made online or in person in Missoula at 1245 South Third Street West.

