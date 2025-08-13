TOTFest to take the stage Saturday

Tatertots and heavy rock, is what inspired founders of the annual TOT-Fest to rock your tots off Saturday.

The sixth annual Tot-festival in Missoula will offer a range of heavy metal bands from across the region and their goal is rocking out for charity.

Over the years, the TOTFest has contributed over 10,000 dollars to local charities, and this year’s contributions will go towards Camp Make a Dream here in Missoula.

Co-founder Daniel Beard says the event has grown over the years and feels great to give back.

"We just saw a lot of need in our community," Beard said, "and we thought that the response would be just so much greater if people are just coming to a show that actually is gonna have a lasting purpose. It's one thing to have a festival and and whatnot, but it's a whole another thing to really make a huge impact in your community, and all these dollars stay right here in Missoula."

The Festival is expected to host over 400 attendees at the Dark Horse Bar in Missoula and will offer many different events from a tater tot casserole eating contest to much more.