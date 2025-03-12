Students at Two Eagle River School start student led news series

A group of students at Two Eagle River School, are putting their reporting skills to the test, by starting a student led news series called Inside The Nest. This new series allows students to document parts of their community from the past and present.

"We found a bunch of old VHS tapes of a student news show from the 90s, which was called Eagle's Eye,” Jaimie Stevenson, Two Eagle community research instructor said.

Those decades-old tapes would spark an interest for a community-based research class. From there, a new news series was born.

Inside the nest you will find stories about culture, community and their goal as student journalist is to share stories not heard often.

"They've come up with all of those ideas and some of them feel like, you know, self-reflection, sort of looking at themselves within the school community," Stevenson said, "and then some of it's outward facing sort of asking questions about what's going on in the broader community here nationally or internationally."

Talayna Endfield, program manager for Inside the Nest, enjoys producing interactive segments like adding a trivia question into each episode.

"My favorite thing to do is come up with episode ideas, to me it is kinda a challenge to make it more engaging and more fun and really make me think creatively," Endfield said.

Creativity goes along way in each episode as students pitch, produce and edit each element of the show right from the classroom.

"It's really amazing to see students that sort of step into this role of like a way more creative, More than usual where they're coming up with ideas they're curious about what's going on in the school," Stevenson said, "They're asking questions, pitching stories, collaborating with one another."

Bluesky Firststrike-Auld, Inside the Nest program manager, says producing these news segments is empowering.

"It makes me feel seen you know when I would go to other schools it it really didn't feel like I was being seen but at this school when we get to you know report on different types of stuff like regalia or like how boys like to wear their hair," Firststrike-Auld says, "you know, things like that, like his native American historical figures, it's just, it makes me feel really seen and I love doing it."

A new episode will be released on Monday.

