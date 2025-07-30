Search underway for Ravalli County man reported missing

HAMILTON — Authorities in the Bitterroot Valley are looking for a hiker who has been reported missing.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Ravalli County Search and Rescue and the Sheriff's Office are searching the Bitterroot National Forest near the Tin Cup Trailhead for Clayton Clarke of Pinesdale.

The 35-year-old was reported missing on Monday after failing to return from a hiking trip. His plan was to hike west of Tin Cup and then north to Como Lake.

Clarke is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 207 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

It's believed that Clarke had a rust colored backpack and his black Labrador Retriever with him.

MTN News

Crews have been using ground and air crews as well as a K-9 to search for Clarke. Two Bear Air assisted with FLIR flights into Tuesday night.

Ground teams and helicopters are continuing the search on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Clarke's location or who may have seen evidence of him in the area is asked to contact Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Lt. Todd Poppie at 406-375-4060 or by using the "submit a tip" function on the Ravalli County Sheriff's App.