POLSON — Authorities report a teenager died in a crash on Saturday afternoon in the Hammer Dam area of Canal Road, east of Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victim as 16-year-old Keykem Lozeau of Ronan.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Lozeau's body was transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner so that an autopsy can be performed.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.