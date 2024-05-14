Donations sought to help refugees in Missoula with summer camp kits

MISSOULA — Summer vacation for kids can mean lots of camps and activities.

But for some families, getting the supplies together to send their children to camp, can be difficult.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) has partnered with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula to create summer camp kits for families who can’t afford their own supplies.

The kits will go to refugee families to ensure kids coming from other countries have the opportunity to meet new friends and try new group activities.

MOR and IRC are asking for donations of new summer supplies to create the kits, including sunscreen, lunch boxes, beach towels and reusable water bottles.

People are asked to drop off the following items at the MOR office at 724 Burlington Avenue in Missoula through May 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.:



Reusable water bottles

Sunscreen

Hats

Swim goggles

Beach towels

Lunch boxes

MOR and the IRC will be hosting a “Stuff the Van” event on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., also at the MOR office.

“Beyond the high financial cost of attending summer camp, kids often need extra gear to ensure summer camp is successful, which adds additional barriers,” said Sarah Howerton, Development Manager for IRC of Missoula. “This Summer Camp Kit Drive will provide refugee youth with the items they need to be safe and focus on one thing, having fun this summer.”

Additionally, funds may be donated directly to the IRC until May 17 and will be used for camp fees and additional supplies to keep summer camp affordable and accessible for refugee youth.