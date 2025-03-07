CORVALLIS — The Safe Haven Llama & Alpaca Sanctuary in Corvallis has provided a peaceful refuge for rescued llamas and alpacas for 20 years.

It's not every day you walk into someone's backyard and are greeted by nearly 40 furry faces perched on long necks.

But that's exactly what happened on this adventure as Char Hakes let us into her world.

Watch the video below to check out the latest installment of Mark’s Montana Adventures.

Marks Montana Adventures: A visit to Safe Haven Llama & Alpaca Sanctuary

Click here to learn more about Safe Haven Llama & Alpaca Sanctuary.