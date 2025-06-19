Missoula celebrates Juneteenth

On Thursday, many in Missoula gathered to recount the true history of Juneteenth. June 19, 1865, is the day that marks the end of slavery.

Now a federal holiday, to others this is a reminder of the resilience of their ancestors.

"I am five generations from a slave in America, and that hit hard," Zion Moore, Director of University of Montana Branch Center said.

Moore is also the first black women to serve in this role, and she spoke Thursday.

"When I think of Juneteenth, I think of my people who never saw freedom with their own eyes, but dreamed of me standing here today," Moore said, "It means honoring my ancestors, remembering generations of struggle that they went through, so I can be here today."

Members of the Montana Black Collective spoke Thursday. Founder Dexter Royes, said Juneteenth is a day to be recognized

"Juneteenth is important and it must be honored and celebrated," Royes said, "because it tells the story and truth of our history, it calls us to build a future grounded in freedom."