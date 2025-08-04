Expect temporary traffic delay on East Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road 38

KALISPELL — East Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road will be limited to one lane at mile marker 12 for a bridge replacement project over Tiger Creek beginning on Wednesday, August 6.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks, with a return to normal traffic patterns in October 2025.

Flathead National Forest officials say the East Side Road bridge over Tiger Creek at mile marker 12 is in need of replacement to maintain safe travel conditions and improve water quality in Tiger Creek.

Traffic will be temporarily routed around the bridge construction for a detour of approximately a tenth of a mile.

A temporary bridge is in place to allow one-way traffic with traffic control devices to signal traffic patterns. Please expect short delays.

Contact the Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District office at 406-387-3800 for additional information.