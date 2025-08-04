Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Expect temporary traffic delay on East Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road 38

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks.
Hungry Horse Reservoir
MTN News file
Hungry Horse Reservoir
Posted

KALISPELL — East Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road will be limited to one lane at mile marker 12 for a bridge replacement project over Tiger Creek beginning on Wednesday, August 6.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks, with a return to normal traffic patterns in October 2025.

Flathead National Forest officials say the East Side Road bridge over Tiger Creek at mile marker 12 is in need of replacement to maintain safe travel conditions and improve water quality in Tiger Creek.

Traffic will be temporarily routed around the bridge construction for a detour of approximately a tenth of a mile.

A temporary bridge is in place to allow one-way traffic with traffic control devices to signal traffic patterns. Please expect short delays.

Contact the Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District office at 406-387-3800 for additional information.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader