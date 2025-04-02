MISSOULA — The 12 southwestern Montana regional winners of the Montana Department of Natural Resources "Keep Montana Green Art Contest" have been announced.

This year's regional contest received a record-breaking 160 entries from schools across six counties.

“The dedication and imagination of these young artists is so inspiring,” said DNRC Missoula Unit Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator Olivia Anderson. “Our staff looks forward to seeing their creative submissions each year.”

The theme this year, "Stray Sparks Cause Starts," showcases students' creativity and dedication to promoting wildfire prevention.

Watch the story:

Montana Department of Natural Resources announces winners of "Keep Montana Green" art contest

On top of the art contest, teachers are provided a fire safety, prevention, and conservation-based curriculum designed to educate students on preventing wildfires.

“Early education in wildfire preparedness and prevention is crucial,” said DNRC Hamilton Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator Ella Langer. “These colorful, engaging student-created posters become valuable tools to educate their peers and the wider community about fire safety for years to come.”

Art entries are initially judged regionally; first, second, third, and honorable mention places are selected from each of the four age groups.

Regional winners go on to the statewide competition. State winners will be announced in April, and their artwork will be featured in the annual KMG calendar.

The 2025 southwestern Montana regional winners include:

Primary Division, Grades K-3:



First Place – Hale Dale of Jona Bartlet’s third grade class at Seely Lake Elementary School

Second Place – Maya Mannix of Mrs. Gendreau’s second grade class at Helmville School

Third Place – Quinnci Lingbolm of Codi Jean Nigh’s third grade class at Bonner School

Intermediate Division, Grades 4-6:



First Place – Henry Young of Julia White’s fifth grade class at Florence-Carlton Elementary School

Second Place – Laramie Pieper of Sarah Bermingham’s fifth grade class at Hellgate Intermediate School

Third Place – Kyla Jewel of Jennifer Ogden’s sixth grade class at Victor Public School

Junior Division, Grades 7-9:



First Place – Brielle Berk of Jennifer Ogden’s ninth grade class at Victor Public School

Second Place - Claire White of Janet Hauptman’s eighth grade class at Hall Elementary School

Third Place – Nolan Lippy of Lee McBride’s ninth grade class at Florence-Carlton High School

Senior Division, Grades 10-12:

