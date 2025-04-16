Kalispell teacher wins 'One Class at a Time' award for creating supportive classroom environment

KALISPELL — Kali Decker's fourth-grade classroom at Cornelius Hedges Elementary School in Kalispell is a place where calm focus meets engaging education.

Students actively participate in discussions and work diligently toward success under her guidance.

Decker recently received the April "One Class at a Time" award, which includes a $500 grant.

Her motivation for teaching stems from personal experience.

"I didn't have like the best time always growing up as a kid... just had a hard time with like peer relationships and stuff at times, and so I just wanted to be someone that kids could really rely on," Decker said.

The award presentation was met with cheers and applause from her students.

Noah Salmonsen, one of those students, enthusiastically supported his teacher's recognition.

Mark Martin/MTN News Cornelius Hedges Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Kali Decker plans to use the $500 grant for science and social studies materials.

When asked about his reaction to Decker winning the award, Salmonsen responded with excitement, making a "mind-blown" gesture and saying, "I was like, 'Boom!'"

He added that she deserves the recognition "'cause she's a cool teacher; she's really funny, and she is my favorite teacher so far."

One popular feature of Decker's classroom is her book collection, which she calls "Book Parking."

She enjoys finding new reading materials for her students to explore.

Amy Flammond, a special education paraprofessional who works in Decker's classroom, nominated her for the award.

"I nominated her because I see her dedication to her students, and she makes it light and engaging for them," Flammond said.

Decker plans to use the $500 grant to purchase social studies and science materials and equipment for her classroom.

"I love seeing that light in kids when they get it, and I love being a person for them that is in their corner and is really helping them make themselves better," Decker said.

