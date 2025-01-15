One Class at a Time: Frenchtown High School teacher Phil McLendon

FRENCHTOWN — KPAX and sponsor Noller Automotive Supercenter recognize a nominated teacher who goes the extra mile with a $500 One Class at a Time grant.

This month’s winner is Frenchtown High School teacher Phil McLendon, or "Mr. Mac" as he is better known.

He has the goal of making sure his students are prepared for life after high school. One way he does this is by heading up JMG or the "Jobs for Montana's Graduates" program at Frenchtown High School.

"It's been a great program to be a part of; it instills work skills and confidence in students as we focus on careers,” McLendon said.

McLendon also teaches the Frenchtown Academy for Career Education (FACE), which he's been doing since 2012.

MTN News Frenchtown High School teacher Phil McLendon has the goal of making sure his students are prepared for life after high school.

"There was a need to address some of the struggling learners and also other students that wanted to finish up school early and move on with that post-secondary aspect, whether it was school, or work, or military,” McLendon told MTN.

McLendon says when he learned that he had been selected a One Class at a Time grant winner and awarded a $500 grant, he was shocked and surprised — but also super grateful.

"That a student would take the time to do that, and it meant a lot, knowing that you made a connection enough, knowing that they felt that way about you, and it was great."

FACE participant Emma Greenfield — who nominated McLendon — says he's probably one of the most amazing people she's ever met.

"He has taught us that determination is we're not going to get anywhere unless you push yourself to be there, and you set your goals and look at your future,” Greenfield said.

"Oh, absolutely, he definitely deserves that. Out of like all the teachers that I've had, he's definitely... he pushes people, like pushes them to like finish,” said FACE program graduate Jeremiah McGhee. “Like all the seniors that graduated before me, they like, all were like stressed out, and Mr. Mac's like, 'You got it; you got it'."

McLendon plans to use the $500 grant to go towards updating new curriculum and credit recovery materials for the students. He also wants to take the students out to lunch and on a field trip to the University of Montana.

However, most importantly, this high school teacher wants his legacy to be that his students know they can accomplish their goals.

"Just that students had fun; they could be themselves; that they knew that there was no obstacle too great to overcome,” McLendon told MTN.