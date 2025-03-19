COLUMBIA FALLS — Troy Miller has a captive audience in his third grade class at Glacier Gateway Elementary School in Columbia Falls.

He says he has an attitude of gratitude about winning the March One Class at a Time award.

"It was sort of a shock and a big surprise, but then that was replaced by a lot of excitement just knowing that this was something special not only for me but for my class."

Watch the full story:

One Class at a Time: Glacier Gateway Elementary School teacher Troy Miller

Student Anton Zaviska encouraged his mom to nominate Miller saying he's a really good teacher, funny, makes learning fun and gives people second chances.

"We chose to nominate Mr. Miller because Anton always loves coming to school. He always is in a good mood when he gets done from school,” said Elcia Zaviska.

Elicia says one of the things that jumps out to her about Mr. Miller is how he teaches the students to stand on their own two feet, to be strong and independent learners.

"He is stronger and more independent because Mr. Miller has more of an independent learning structure with these kids and is always so patient and calm with all of them,” Elicia told MTN.

MTN News The March 2025 One Class at a Time $500 grant winner is Troy Miller who teaches thrid grade in Columbia Falls.

"I don't try to hold them in a box; I want them to think outside the box to problem solve and realize some of the things we do are good things that they can use later on in life outside this room,” Miller said.

Miller plans to use the $500 One Class at a Time grant to replenish the snack box and buy more supplies and materials to go toward activity-based projects to keep the kids interested in learning.

"This has been so satisfying, happy, rewarding, just working with young kids because they are so excited about life and energetic, so it keeps me young,” Miller said.