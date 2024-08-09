Hundreds expected to participate in Flathead Waters Cleanup Event

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead watershed in Northwest Montana consists of beautiful rivers, streams, creeks and lakes.

Cleaning up trash left behind on these cherished waterbodies is a way to make sure it stays that.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, hundreds of volunteers will spend the day cleaning up trash around these waterbodies for the annual Flathead Waters Cleanup event.

“Let’s get out and let’s get those rivers and waterways clean,” said Flathead Rivers Alliance Executive Director Sheena Pate.

Sean Wells/MTN News Hundreds of volunteers will spend August 10, 2024, cleaning up trash around Northwest Montana waterbodies for the annual Flathead Waters Cleanup event.

Flathead Rivers Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the Flathead River system spearheads the cleanup, partnering with the Flathead Conservation District, Western Montana Conservation Commission, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Lake County Conservation District, The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, the Flathead Lakers and more.

“Keeping our waters clean, providing opportunities to give back on stewardship events is what we’re all about,” said Pate.

Pate said volunteers can sign up online and pick a specific section of water to clean up.

She said it’s a great way to give back to Mother Nature.

“Grab your friends, family, co-workers, come on out, it’s a great opportunity, float rivers, float lakes, walk [the] shoreline, it’s just a great way to connect with the natural resource and give back.”

Sean Wells/MTN News The Flathead watershed in Northwest Montana consists of beautiful rivers, streams, creeks and lakes.

The cleanup event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with an after party at Sacred Waters Brewery in Kalispell from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Prizes are given out for various categories; Pate said last year’s event totaled 5,000 pounds of trash cleaned up.

“We will weight in, we will find out who’s collected the strangest item, the heaviest item, so it’s a pretty fun event, we’ve had anything and everything you could ever imagine,” added Pate.

Ebon Robinson is a Shop Manager at Lary’s Fly and Supply Fly Shop in Columbia Falls.

Robinson and his coworkers wouldn’t miss the chance to be part of this community-wide cleanup.

Sean Wells/MTN News The Flathead Rivers Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the Flathead River system, is spearheading the August 10, 2024, clean up.

“We make our livelihood on it; we really love bringing people from the local area and all across the country or the world to see our little bit of slice of heaven and so we take great pride in the beauty and the pristine nature of it,” said Robinson.

Robinson hopes the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts will be inspired to keep Montana clean.

“We want to start teaching at a young age, you know get people more involved in the stewardship of it, the conservation of it, and take ownership in it,” said Robinson.