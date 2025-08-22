High water consumption, low water levels at Logan Pass create water shortages

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park reports Logan Pass is currently experiencing low water levels, resulting in a water supply that can't support the number of visitors the area receives daily.

Visitors may expect to see changes to the times plumbed toilets will be available because of the shortage.

The water for the Logan Pass area, which includes the plumbed bathrooms and the water filling station, comes from a basin that is fed by a melting ice field.

While rain helps to refill the basin during the summer, the park is observing that the water is being used faster than it is replaced.

Logan Pass normally uses 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of water a day, but this summer, the park has seen that Logan Pass uses an average of 8,000 gallons a day.

Visitors may see intermittent periods when plumbed bathrooms will be closed in an effort to conserve water. If the closure occurs, the initial bathroom closure will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 am. The closure throughout the night is to refill the water tank.

The vault toilet building and multiple portable toilets will be open for visitor use. The water filling station will remain open for now.

While the water at Logan Pass has historically turned off early to mid-September to prepare for winter conditions, this year, the water will be turned off for the season on September 7.