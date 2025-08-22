KALISPELL — Known for their iconic rooftop and fantastic brews, Bias Brewing has made a name for itself in Kalispell, but they don't stop there. They go out of their way for their community.

“A dollar of every pint sold is going to go towards the Flathead Youth Chorus,” Bias Brewing General Manager and Owner Gabe Mariman told MTN.

Right on the corner of South Main and Fourth Street West sits Bias Brewing, an organization with a focus on community.

“Our mission is to build community through craft brewing. We partner with non-profits, we sit on local boards, we've volunteered over 5,000 hours of community service in seven years, and we do a ton of fundraising, we've raised over $300,000 in our seven years of operation.”

Salute to Service: Bias Brewing to host block party benefiting local performing arts

Now, their next project is hosting a block party in their beer garden, all benefiting the Flathead Youth Chorus.

“The choir is for grades three through six, for anyone that can drive to Flathead after school, on Thursdays. We rehearse once a week, we have two concerts a year, this year we have a third bonus concert,” Flathead Valley Youth Chorus Executive Director Nathan Connell said.

The choir got involved with Bias after general manager Gabe Mariman experienced a special connection to the organization.

“I've seen firsthand, my two daughters are in the youth chorus — it's really enriched their lives.”

The event will take place Saturday at Bias Brewing from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature live performances from a beer choir from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Ryan Little Eagle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as a free photo booth and raffle prizes.

“We're going to do a raffle which is going to have some amazing prizes. We've got a package from Whitefish Lodge, we've got a movie night from Peak Audio… so that is just going to help the funding for the choir for this coming year,” Connell told MTN.

Saturday afternoon is a great opportunity to support a local cause at a local brewery.

“I grew up here, I graduated from Glacier High School, so to have an additional performing arts non-profit here in the Valley is really special and it's a passion project for me — to expand the opportunities for the kids in the valley,” Connell explained.