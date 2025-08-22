Man charged with Deliberate Homicide after Kalispell pedestrian death

KALISPELL - A man has been charged with Deliberate Homicide after being accused of driving over a pedestrian, causing a fatal vehicle incident on Birch Grove Road in Kalispell on August 19.

Jeffrey Serio, 48, is currently being held on $500,000 bail at the Flathead County Detention Center.

Charging documents state that law enforcement responded to a call of a suspicious male on a property on Grigg Road in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office Jeffrey Serio

Deputies identified Serio and told him to leave and stay off other people’s property.

Serio left the property on foot in the direction of his parked vehicle.

When leaving the area, deputies heard the sound of a vehicle accelerating rapidly through a cornfield.

Deputies reported seeing the vehicle at the opposite end of the cornfield as it drove through what looked like a barbed wire fence.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle as it drove in the direction of the Grigg property.

Law enforcement responded to the Grigg property and found Serio near the scene.

Deputies spoke with Sarah Born, who lives on the Grigg property, who said she heard Serio’s vehicle hit something and heard gunshots.

She said Serio got out of the vehicle, ran toward her and said, “I tried to miss him.”

Law enforcement reported finding Raymond Grigg trapped underneath the vehicle at the Grigg property, and he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement spoke with a witness who said he saw the vehicle burst out of the cornfield before driving back past the house slowly.

The witness said he heard what sounded like the vehicle “gun it” and then a crash.

The witness told law enforcement he then heard gunshots and another crash.

The witness identified Serio as the driver of the vehicle.

Law enforcement located five shell casings at the scene, and two rounds that impacted the front of Serio’s vehicle.

Serio will be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on August 28, 2025.