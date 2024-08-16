Watch Now
All Kalispell School District students eligible for free breakfast and lunch

All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day
All Kalispell School District students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year.
KALISPELL — All Kalispell School District students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year thanks to a change in federal government qualifications.

The district-wide free lunch is connected to a change in the Community Eligibility Provision threshold set by the federal government, lowering from 40% to 25% of students.

All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day with no signups or free and reduced meal qualifications required.

Food Services Director Christine Thelen said families who have already paid for school meals can contact the Food Services Department for reimbursement at 406-751-3400 ext. 3443.

The Kalispell School District has more than 6,000 students enrolled throughout the district.

“Free meal, healthy meal, a good meal and it’s for the next four years, so it’s not just this school year it’s until 2028, so great news,” said Thelen.

