Flathead non-profits partner to help pets and people escape domestic violence

KALISPELL — Two non-profit organizations have teamed up to help animals and humans in domestic violence situations.

This comes after Lewy the cat was horribly abused by his owner in May. Lewy was beaten so badly, he couldn't eat, drink, or walk.

The Humane Society of Northwest Montana took him in and immediately started considering ways to prevent abuse like his from happening again.

A collaboration with the Abbie Shelter, an intimate partner violence and sexual assault service provider, was born.

"When a lot of people think about domestic violence, they think of humans, but a lot of animals are impacted by domestic violence and abusive relationships as well," Abbie Shelter Executive Director Kristen Schepker told MTN.

“We know that a significant percentage of people experiencing domestic violence have pets in the home, and of those, up to half or more of people experiencing domestic violence report that their pets are also involved in the violence."

The Abbie Shelter cannot accept all animals; that's where the Humane Society comes in. Animals can be surrendered or even temporarily put in foster care while their owner gets back on their feet.

“Anyone who has a pet can tell you that pets are an extraordinary source of unconditional love. And for people who are experiencing abuse, that may literally be the only source of love that they have in their life, so understandably, it can be extremely difficult to leave that behind,” Schepker says.

While the collaboration has only been going on for a few months, it's already benefiting the community.

“We had someone that needed the help and the resources, so we were able to take that animal, surrendered to us into our custody and care, and actually were able to re-home this particular case quite quickly,” Humane Society of Northwestern Montana Executive Director Stacie Dubolt says.

The non-profits are always looking for volunteers.

“The biggest most important thing is fosters, we need foster families that are willing to open up their hearts and their homes to the said animals that need some respite care and just need a place to go.”

Another way to benefit the cause is donations, and both organizations will be at the free family-friendly Great Fish Community Challenge Launch Party on August 12 from p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Glacier Bank Park.

The event will feature free food, beverages and activities. Click here to learn more about the event.

“It's a great way to bring us together and a perfect example of us partnering with one of those non-profits.”

The Humane Society of Northwest Montana and the Abbie Shelter have one goal in mind: to protect both humans and animals from the dangers of domestic violence.

People oi need can contact the Abbie Shelter helpline at 406-752-7273.