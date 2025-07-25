Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Containment on Deer Fire burning near Missoula grows to 60%

The blaze near Missoula and Turah is now 60% contained after sparking a week ago.
Deer Fire
Inciweb
As of July 23, the Deer Fire, burning near Missoula and Turah, is 25% contained
Deer Fire
Posted

MISSOULA — Containment of the Deer Fire near Missoula and Turah has grown to 60% as of Friday.

There are 70 people assigned to the human-caused blaze, including two crews, one engine.

The Lolo National Forest reports firefighters have continued to secure and improve containment lines around the fire area while monitoring for residual heat and smoke.

Resources have begun backhauling equipment as operations decrease, and personnel begin downsizing.

According to the Friday update, fire behavior is minimal with smoldering in residual fuels.

The wildfire is burning mainly in the timber in steep, rugged terrain.

More Wildfire Watch news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader