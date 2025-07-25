Containment on Deer Fire burning near Missoula grows to 60%

MISSOULA — Containment of the Deer Fire near Missoula and Turah has grown to 60% as of Friday.

There are 70 people assigned to the human-caused blaze, including two crews, one engine.

The Lolo National Forest reports firefighters have continued to secure and improve containment lines around the fire area while monitoring for residual heat and smoke.

Resources have begun backhauling equipment as operations decrease, and personnel begin downsizing.

According to the Friday update, fire behavior is minimal with smoldering in residual fuels.

The wildfire is burning mainly in the timber in steep, rugged terrain.