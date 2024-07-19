Watch Now
Free summer art classes offered by Land to Hand in Columbia Falls

Land to Hand in Columbia Falls is offering a unique program to get kids involved in the garden and create art
MTN News
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 19, 2024

COLUMBIA FALLS — Land to Hand in Columbia Falls offers a lot of food resources for the community throughout the year but this summer they have a unique program to get kids involved in the garden and create art.

Five Fridays throughout the summer kids can participate in a free art in the Wildcat Garden program through Land to Hand. The program is free thanks to a grant from the Montana Arts Council.

“Having free activities is really important because childcare is really expensive and camps are really expensive. And this is a way for kids to socialize and learn and get to explore food and where it comes from,” said Whitney Pratt, Land to Hand Education Manager.

During this class, kids get to learn about things in the garden and how food is grown and then use that knowledge to create art projects. This week's class was all about pollinators and how they help your garden grow and then kids painted a mural to represent the pollinators they found in Wildcat Garden.

“All of these things are just a wonderful way for children to reinforce what they're learning in the garden and the art is just another great way for them to learn and to experience their world,” said volunteer artist Linda Kiltz.

Advanced registration for these classes is appreciated. More information can be found at https://landtohandmt.org/.

Class schedule:

  • July 19: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., ages 6-7
  • July 26: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., ages 8-10
  • August 2: 9:30 a.m. - 11a.m., ages 4-5
  • August 9: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., ages 6-7
