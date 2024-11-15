Glacier gateway communities receive $10M Community Wildfire Defense Grant

GLACIER GATEWAY — A large grant, over a year in the making, was recently awarded to help mitigate fire risks in the coming years for the Glacier gateway communities.

"It's important to help all of our communities become more defensible to wildfire," said Flathead National Forest, Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello.

From Martin City to Hungry Horse to West Glacier, Glacier Gateway communities are no stranger to wildfires.

"Our wildfires in the summertime are we have a longer fire season, we have a more intense fire season," said Botello.

Thanks to a $10 million Community Wildfire Defense grant, private lands around these communities will receive one of the strongest tools in fighting wildfires — money for fuel mitigation.

“I mean, that's an area that's been identified, both on state and local plans, as one that has some pretty high fire danger, as well as being an area that has some economic need," said Montana West Economic Development President Christy Cummings Dawson.

West Glacier, Coram, Hungry Horse and Martin City residents will have the chance to work with officials to identify fire fuel problems on their property, such as vegetation overgrowth, and either do the work themselves or hire help.

"So wanting to serve those communities and make it possible for property owners to be able to afford getting some of that work done on their property. And, you know, protect a really beautiful part of the area. So it's kind of a win, win,” said Cummings Dawson.

The money isn't just for private property owners though, as local businesses will also benefit.

"Ten million is a large economic benefit to this community, especially when we have most of that money staying within the community through local contractors," said Botello.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) will also work to clear fuel such as trees and underbrush near and under power lines.

“That community, right outside of West Glacier is just such a, I think, a critical community and a critical area within Flathead Electric service territory. [You] have houses that are right up against Forest Service property and are in the wildland-urban interface, and I just think there's a sense of urgency to protect what I think is probably the greatest resource we have in our area,” said FEC Integrated Services Manager Amanda Opp.

Property owners can apply online for the grant here.

“For me, what really excites me about it is the opportunity to give back to the community at large and really create sort of a legacy for generations to come and be able to see the impact of the work that we're doing. We're creating these wildfire-resilient communities through a robust wildfire mitigation plan,” said Opp.

Work on this project is expected to begin next spring and will take about five years.