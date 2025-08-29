Logan Health opens Healthy Classroom Grant applications

KALISPELL - With school back in session, educators might have a hard time finding funding to fulfill dreams they might have for their classrooms.

Logan Health’s Healthy Classroom Grants aim to change that.

The hospital has given away nearly $25,000 for health initiatives through the Healthy Classroom Grant program since 2022, and applications are now open within their service area.

Each grant is valued at $500 and former recipients have gone on to use the funding for posture correcting furniture, mindfulness corners, gardening programs, and more.

Logan Health sees this as an investment for a healthier future.

“It's our intent that we start in the classroom to build those habits, which will in turn, build healthy communities in the future,” Logan Heath Vice President of Marketing and Communications Mellody Sharpton told MTN.

Applications are due on September 26 and can be found here.