Martin City's Cabin Fever Days needs volunteers for annual bar stool races

Sam Haverstock
A bar stool racer slides down Sugar Hill at a previous "Cabin Fever Days" event
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN CITY — Martin City's annual bar stool races are just weeks away, but organizers need community volunteers to make Cabin Fever Days happen this winter.

The event raises money for the Martin City, Corum and Hungry Horse fire departments. Organizers are reaching out to the Flathead community to ensure the tradition runs smoothly.

Volunteers are needed to help set up, clean up, monitor the finish line and assist with other tasks throughout the day.

"You don't really have to volunteer the entire day. Even if you just volunteered two or three hours of your time, it's going to help out a lot," said Sam Haverstock, vice president of Bad Rock Council.

Cabin Fever Days is set for Feb. 14.

To sign up to help, click here.

