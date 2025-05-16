North Valley Food Bank kicks off drive to fight childhood food insecurity

WHITEFISH — When school lets out for summer, many children in Montana lose access to the consistent meals they receive during the school year.

That’s why the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is holding the Feed Kids Food Drive May 17 through June 1 to fight childhood food insecurity.

The food bank is asking community members to donate kid-friendly meals and snacks so they can fill their free grocery store shelves before school is out.

NVFB is asking for the following donations:



Applesauce cups

Macaroni & cheese

Tuna packets

nuts

cereal

oatmeal, crackers,

Peanut butter

jelly

Fruit cups

Popcorn

Fruit snacks

Soups

Goldfish

Trail mix

Granola bars

Meat sticks

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Children’s vitamins.

Food bank director of development Mandy Gerth said food can be dropped off directly at the food bank or at collection bins at various grocery stores in Whitefish.

Gerth notes that 1 in 6 children experience food insecurity in Montana.

“And we’re specifically asking for foods that kids like to eat that are nutrient-dense, so just anything that you would normally pick out for your own kids or your grandkids, you can pick up an extra bag when you’re shopping at the grocery store,” said Gerth.

North Valley Food Bank is also expanding the opening hours of its free grocery store, effective immediately, in response to an increase in pantry visits.

The new hours are:

