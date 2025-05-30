Salute to Service: Annual Spring Into Safety event returns to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Logan Health is teaming up with community organizations from across the Flathead to make sure kids stay safe when out riding bikes this summer.

The ninth annual Spring into Safety takes place Saturday, May 31, at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center Building in Kalispell from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free community event promotes safety awareness for all ages, with a special focus on injury prevention for children.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their children’s bikes for a tune-up, including tire inflation and seat height adjustments, followed by a road safety course.

Up to 1,000 free bike helmets will be available for bike riders of all ages, not just kids.

The event features a wide range of demonstrations and activities:

