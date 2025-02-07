WHITEFISH — North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is hosting its annual winter food drive called “Feed Love" through February 16.

“We get a lot of generous donations during the holidays and then often it drops a little bit, but really the winter months is when we need the most food,” said North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert.

Albert is asking the Flathead community to help out your neighbors in need this winter season.

“Just a reminder that 1 in 10 Montanans experience food insecurity,” added Albert.

Watch the full story:

Salute to Service: North Valley Food Bank hosts "Feed Love" food drive

Albert said breakfast foods, ingredients for soups and stews and pasta are all items of need.

“You can drop them off here at the food bank and we also have little bins set up in local grocery stores, so when you go shop for your own family just pick up a few extra items and drop them in the bin.”

Albert said the need for food assistance reached an all-time high to start the new year.

“And January once again was our busiest month ever at North Valley Food Bank, and we saw over 2,200 food bank visits, so that means every time a family steps into the store we count them as a food bank visit, some of them come once a month, some of them come every week, but it’s just increased food prices, cost of living, winter months are really hard for a lot of families.”

Sean Wells/MTN News North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is hosting its annual winter food drive called “Feed Love" through February 16, 2025.

Albert said donations will go towards the food banks ready-to-eat meals program which served more than 10,000 meals last year.

“It works for families who just have a microwave, who may not have an entire kitchen, and they still get good healthy food.”

More information on the Feed Love food drive can be found here.