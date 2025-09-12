Salute to Service: Producer Partnership visits Kalispell to donate NWMT Fair livestock to non-profits

KALISPELL - Montana’s Producer Partnership visited Kalispell on Friday to deliver meat to local non-profits that will be used to feed thousands of seniors, veterans, and families for no cost.

The livestock was donated from buyers at the Northwest Montana Fair and given to the Producer Partnership, a non profit that prepares and delivers meat to those in need.

Organizations such as the Northwest Montana Food Pantry, the Meals on Wheels program, and more received boxes full of food that will prepare thousands of meals for them.

The process of the livestock being bought, processed, and delivered, is rewarding for all parties involved.

“To allow a producer or someone to buy an animal to have that connection back to their community is huge…from the beginning all the way down to the end has been really rewarding for us," Producer Partnership president and founder Matt Pierson told MTN.

Livestock and funds can be donated through the Producer Partnerships website found here.