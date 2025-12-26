Thousands of kids receive Christmas gifts in NW Montana thanks to Toys for Tots

KALISPELL — Toys for Tots has been providing toys and books for families in need each Christmas in Flathead and Lincoln counties since 1995.

Hardworking volunteers and community donations made this year’s toy distribution a major success.

“It was approximately 3,200, give or take a couple that received gifts this year because our valley made their donations,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Kelly King.

More than 3,000 kids in northwest Montana received Christmas gifts from Toys for Tots this holiday season.

King said close to 100 volunteers and thousands of dollars in community donations made it all possible.

“It was about 31,000, that’s books, toys, stocking stuffers, plushies, all that put together is a little over 31,000 gifts went out the door.”

King said volunteers wrapped more than 1,500 gifts during their gift-wrapping fundraiser event, raising more than $5,000 in donations.

“It was all completely our community coming together, over 31,000 toys went out,” added King.

King is thankful that the Flathead community made Christmas a little brighter for thousands of families.

“Well it’s amazing living in this valley because I talk to other coordinators and they can’t get this toy or they don’t get donations and our valley brings this stuff to us, we ask every year, we worry every year economy-wise and different things going on and stuff but every single year this valley astounds me with the more and more giving that they do,” said King.

