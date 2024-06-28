Unsung Heroes: Flathead Lake Cheese owners Wendi and Joe Arnold

Whitefish Credit Union is celebrating unsung heroes with people who have been nominated by members of the community for making a difference in the lives around them.

We talked with a Flathead Lake couple who's been connecting with tourists and locals through their solar-powered cheese creamery — with no plan on stopping any time soon.

“I’m probably the only women who insists her husband cuts the cheese,” joked Wendi Arnold who owns Flathead Lake Cheese in Polson with her husband Joe.

Wendi and Joe have spent the last 14 years making thousands of pounds of artisanal cheese per year.

Kierra Sam/MTN News Wendi and Joe Arnold have been connecting with people through their solar-powered cheese creamery and don't plan on stopping any time soon.

“There’s no preservatives. We want the cheese to just be natural,” Wendi pointed out.

Most of their cheese-loving customers arrive curiously at the creamery window after being guided by signs along the road.

“Half the fun of going on holiday is coming across these little niche businesses of people that are dedicated to what they do,” Wendi said.

The couple shifted careers and started the company in 2002 and to this day they have no regrets.

Kierra Sam/MTN News Wendi and Joe Arnold have spent the last 14 years making thousands of pounds of artisanal cheese per year.

“There are so many angry people out there and I just think, ‘Is it because you have a cruddy job’?” Wendi told MTN.

The pair were nominated for the Whitefish Credit Union Unsung Hero award for their successful business and community involvement.

“It’s nice to know that somebody actually thinks that much of us,” Joe said.

The job might be cheesy — but they say it hasn’t always been easy.

“We were spread rather thinly the last few years between my health issues and her mother’s health issues,” Joe said.

Kierra Sam/MTN News “I’m probably the only women who insists her husband cuts the cheese,” joked Wendi Arnold who owns Flathead Lake Cheese in Polson with her husband Joe.

Joe has been battling cancer for years and Wendi recently experienced the loss of her mother.

While much has happened, having each other and interacting with customers keeps them smiling.

“We have this wonderful appreciation because right now - everything’s working and everything’s good,” Joe said. “And it just gives you this magnificent appreciation for a life that you enjoy.”

Visit https://flatheadlakecheese.com/ to learn more about Flathead Lake Cheese.