Watch Now
CommunityUnsung Heroes

Actions

Unsung Heroes: Flathead Lake Cheese owners Wendi and Joe Arnold

Wendi and Joe Arnold have been connecting with people through their solar-powered cheese creamery and don't plan on stopping any time soon.
A couple has been connecting with people through their solar-powered cheese creamery and don't plan on stopping any time soon.
Arnolds
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 28, 2024

Whitefish Credit Union is celebrating unsung heroes with people who have been nominated by members of the community for making a difference in the lives around them.

We talked with a Flathead Lake couple who's been connecting with tourists and locals through their solar-powered cheese creamery — with no plan on stopping any time soon.

“I’m probably the only women who insists her husband cuts the cheese,” joked Wendi Arnold who owns Flathead Lake Cheese in Polson with her husband Joe.

 Wendi and Joe have spent the last 14 years making thousands of pounds of artisanal cheese per year.

Arnolds
Wendi and Joe Arnold have been connecting with people through their solar-powered cheese creamery and don't plan on stopping any time soon.

“There’s no preservatives. We want the cheese to just be natural,” Wendi pointed out.

Most of their cheese-loving customers arrive curiously at the creamery window after being guided by signs along the road.

“Half the fun of going on holiday is coming across these little niche businesses of people that are dedicated to what they do,” Wendi said.

The couple shifted careers and started the company in 2002 and to this day they have no regrets.

Flathead Lake Chesse
 Wendi and Joe Arnold have spent the last 14 years making thousands of pounds of artisanal cheese per year.

“There are so many angry people out there and I just think, ‘Is it because you have a cruddy job’?” Wendi told MTN.

 The pair were nominated for the Whitefish Credit Union Unsung Hero award for their successful business and community involvement.

 “It’s nice to know that somebody actually thinks that much of us,” Joe said.

The job might be cheesy — but they say it hasn’t always been easy.

“We were spread rather thinly the last few years between my health issues and her mother’s health issues,” Joe said.

Flathead Lake Cheese
“I’m probably the only women who insists her husband cuts the cheese,” joked Wendi Arnold who owns Flathead Lake Cheese in Polson with her husband Joe.

Joe has been battling cancer for years and Wendi recently experienced the loss of her mother.

While much has happened, having each other and interacting with customers keeps them smiling.

“We have this wonderful appreciation because right now - everything’s working and everything’s good,” Joe said. “And it just gives you this magnificent appreciation for a life that you enjoy.”

Visit https://flatheadlakecheese.com/ to learn more about Flathead Lake Cheese.

More local news from KPAX
New Missoula Stoplight Map

Missoula County

City of Missoula ready for traffic signal at Orange Street, Cregg Lane

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
11:26 AM, Jun 28, 2024
Mark Mesmer

Missoula Marathon

Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer (video)

Kierra Sam
10:44 AM, Jun 28, 2024
062824 Fatal Pablo Crash MAP

Western Montana News

82-year-old man dies in crash near Pablo

MTN News
10:12 AM, Jun 28, 2024
UM Childcare Building

Missoula County

New University of Montana childcare program focusing on Indigenous children

Robyn Iron
10:03 AM, Jun 28, 2024
St. Ignatius Fatal Crash Map

Western Montana News

17-year-old dies in rollover crash near St. Ignatius

MTN News
9:32 AM, Jun 28, 2024
062824 Missing Flathead Lake Boater Map

Western Montana News

Search underway for boater possibly missing on Flathead Lake

MTN News
8:40 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader