St. Ignatius students build mini libraries with free books from Scripps Howard Foundation
St. Ignatius Elementary School Give a Child a Book 2026
ST. IGNATIUS — St. Ignatius Elementary School students had the chance to build their own mini libraries, each picking out five free books through the Scripps Howard Foundation’s Give a Child a Book campaign on Wednesday.

With no cost, students were free to choose stories that sparked their imagination and matched their interests.

With hundreds of books on the shelf, St. Ignatius Elementary School Librarian Brenda Clouser says reading is a staple in their lives and these books will continue to help them grow.

"We have so many children that don’t have books, or don’t have those opportunities, so it’s a wonderful opportunity for them and it is a wonderful opportunity for our community to be able to have this and that you guys sponsor this."

KPAX is proud to partner with the Scripps Howard Foundation to help put books into the hands of young readers.

