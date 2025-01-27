Downtown Dine Local Week kicks off in Missoula

MISSOULA — Are your taste buds ready? Downtown Dine Local Week has started in Missoula!

From burgers and brunch to coffee and cocktails, the annual event offers a number of dining specials at several restaurants. As we reported last week, you can dine in, get takeout, or order delivery.

While Dine Local Week is a big promotional event for downtown businesses, it's also a chance to get out in the community during the winter.’

“You know, kind of our unofficial tagline is feed your soul and fuel your neighborhood. So, you know we all have to eat. It's a great time of year to get some good food to feed your soul a little bit if you're feeling the winter blues, but then you're fueling your local businesses with that money and economic stimulation and helping them get through the winter so that they continue to be open and we have continue to have a vibrant downtown of plenty of places for people to enjoy,” said Kristen Sackett with the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

There are several specials and promotions to take advantage of this week. Click here for more information.