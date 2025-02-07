Black Keys, Alabama Shakes highlight an early loaded concert schedule in Missoula, western Montana

MISSOULA — The weather may be freezing outside with February here, but the concert season in Missoula and around Western Montana is heating up with some recent announcements for shows destined for the Garden City.

Grammy-award winning rock band The Black Keys were announced on Monday by promoter Logjam Presents to perform at the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Thursday, May 29. General sale tickets went quickly on Friday with the sale underway.

Also on Friday, Alabama Shakes, another rock band with a number of Grammy awards to their name, were announced by Logjam for a show on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale next Friday with presale tickets available on Thursday.

After going on hiatus in 2018, Alabama Shakes reunites and adds Missoula to its list of tour dates after the band made a surprise reuniting in December of last year.

The summer concert series is a staple in Missoula, not to mention the festivals like Under The Big Sky that will happen in Whitefish in July.

Here is a list of shows and events coming up this summer so far around western Montana. More concerts will be announced in the coming months:

KettleHouse Amphitheater, Logjam Presents



Lord Huron (with Molly Lewis) — Sunday and Monday, May 25-26 (Monday's show is a matinee afternoon performance)

The Black Keys (with Hermanos Gutierrez) — Thursday, May 29

Little Feat & Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — Tuesday, June 24

Sierra Ferrell — Saturday, July 26

Dispatch & John Butler (with G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter) — Sunday, Aug. 3

Tedeschi Trucks Band — Tuesday, Aug. 5

"Weird Al" Yankovic (with Puddles Pity Party) — Sunday, Aug. 10

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (with Medium Build) — Wednesday, Aug. 13

Alabama Shakes (with Y La Bamba) — Wednesday, Aug. 20

Riley Green (with Ella Langley, Mike Ryan and Preston Cooper) — Thursday, Aug. 21

Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater



Slightly Stoopid (with Iration and Little Stanger) — Thursday, July 24

Parker McCollum (with Kameron Marlowe and Hudson Westbrook) — Saturday, Aug. 2

Zootown Music Festival



The inaugural Zootown Music Festival was announced back in November and will take place July 4-5 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and is presented by Always On, Knitting Factory and Shore Sound Presents. The event is headlined by Hozier and Kacey Musgraves with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Mt. Joy, Lake Street Drive and Modest Mouse plus many more performing.

Under the Big Sky festival

