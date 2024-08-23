Pearl Jame rocks the house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Washington Grizzly Stadium was rocking Thursday night as the rock and roll Hall of Fame group Pearl Jam made a stop in Missoula for their Dark Matter Tour.

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018.



Missoula is a destination stop on the world tour for Montana native Jeff Ament Pearl Jam’s Bassist who encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote in this year’s upcoming election.

Pearl Jam was the first of three major concerts that will be held this week at Washington Grizzly Stadium.