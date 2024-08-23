Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Pearl Jame rocks the house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018
Pearl Jam Jeff Ament Missoula
Derek Joseph/MTN News
Pearl Jam bassist and Montana native Jeff Ament performing at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 22, 2024.
Pearl Jam Jeff Ament Missoula
Posted

MISSOULA — Washington Grizzly Stadium was rocking Thursday night as the rock and roll Hall of Fame group Pearl Jam made a stop in Missoula for their Dark Matter Tour.

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018.

Missoula is a destination stop on the world tour for Montana native Jeff Ament Pearl Jam’s Bassist who encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote in this year’s upcoming election.
Pearl Jam was the first of three major concerts that will be held this week at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader