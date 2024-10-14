Edgerton Elementary bringing Indigenous Peoples project into the curriculum

KALISPELL — Fifth grade students at Edgerton Elementary School in Kalispell are in the midst of a project focused on learning about the history of Indigenous tribes across the United States.

Education on Indigenous culture is important for Kalispell students due to the Flathead's deep roots with Indigenous people.

“There are so many different tribes that are native to Kalispell. I didn't know this until actually doing this project, that the name Kalispell itself is a Native American tribe. But it's really important because there are kids in the valley that have roots to different tribes all around,” said Edgerton Elementary School fifth grade teacher Katie Haas.

Students are creating posters that highlight the history, art, culture, housing and daily life of Indigenous tribes across the nation.

“I personally love learning about culture and how they ate and what they did and what they wore. I just think that's really beautiful,” said Edgerton Elementary School fifth grade student Riley English.

While it is in the Montana state curriculum to teach students about Indigenous history, Edgerton Elementary School is going above and beyond the curriculum with a multiple-day project and a big group presentation about what they have learned.

“I feel that we only get one day of it, so diving in, the first big projects of the year with something that is this important to Montanans is really important to me. And I think that being a passionate teacher makes the kids realize that this is a concept that matters to them as Montana's citizens,” said Haas.

Edgertold Elementary School student Loik Stevens, who is a member of two tribes, learns about his culture at home but is expanding his knowledge of other tribes through this project.

“I'm actually native from two tribes, the Blackfeet and the Turtle Mountain Tribe. I'm only taught one thing about the tribe I am and this one's many different tribes,” said Stevens.

The student's projects are focused on the history of Indigenous people, but it is a way to bring the subject to the classroom and for students to explore the current connection to Indigenous people.

“It's important for kids in Kalispell to see and understand that Native Americans aren't just a thing of the past. They are people who are current people that are important parts of our Flathead Valley society,” said Haas.