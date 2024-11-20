Ronan students travel to Kalispell to co-host Salish & Kootenai Cultural Immersion Day

KALISPELL — It was a day of learning and celebration at Flathead High School as Kalispell schools welcomed Ronan High School students for an immersive cultural experience.

“I think it’s really important because you know it highlights that my people are still here, we’re still strong, we’re still resilient and you know we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to be here,” said Ronan High School senior Ignace Quequesah.

Ronan students and members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes performed ceremonial dances and taught hands-on cultural lessons to Flathead students.

Sean Wells/MTN News Flathead High School as Kalispell schools welcomed Ronan High School students for an immersive cultural experience on November 19, 2024.

“So, we were just asked to put together something that the kids and Kalispell School District could learn a little bit more about the different cultures just south of them, and so I went to my students, and I said what would you like others to know about your culture,” said Ronan High School Native American Studies Teacher Gwen Couture.

Couture said her students came up with a lesson plan showcasing the rich history of Montana’s Indigenous communities.

“Each individual student put together what they wanted to share about who they are and where they come from, so I think that’s powerful, no adult said this is what we need to talk about, they chose it.”

Sean Wells/MTN News Ronan students and members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes performed ceremonial dances and taught hands-on cultural lessons to students in Kalispell on November 19, 2024.

Following the performances, Flathead students split into six different groups taught by Ronan students to learn more about the Salish language, constructing hand drums and learning traditional arts and games.

“And to really stress, educate people, welcome them in, show them what you want them to understand and know, and most people are more than welcoming to do that,” added Couture.

Ronan High School Senior Luliana Brown performed the Woman’s Traditional Dance, she’s been dancing her entire life.

“I feel like we were all very proud to be able to showcase our culture and where we come from, and I was happy that they were all eager to learn what we all do,” said Brown.

Sean Wells/MTN News Ronan High School Native American Studies Teacher Gwen Couture says her students came up with a lesson plan showcasing the rich history of Montana’s Indigenous communities.

“I really started dancing like this, this year at a Pow Wow in July, but I’ve always practiced at home and did this stuff,” said Ronan High School Senior Ignace Quequesah.

Quequesah — a member of the Nez Perce and Salish Tribes — was happy to share stories and teach lessons to Flathead students.

“We were here before a lot of people and we’re going to be here after a lot of people, so it feels really good to come out here and dance hard and just represent my people.”

Flathead High School Senior Katie Miletich was thankful to learn more about different cultures in Montana.

“It’s really awesome to learn about all the different things they practice, and like all of their meanings of all their dances were really cool to see because it was like all about healing and hope and resilience,” said Miletich.