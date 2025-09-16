Salish Kootenai College welcomes over 100 new students

PABLO - Salish Kootenai College opened its doors for the first day of classes on Monday, welcoming more than 100 new students as the tribal institution continues its nearly 50-year mission of serving the community.

The college's new president, Michael Munson, said SKC goes beyond traditional higher education by supporting students from all backgrounds and life stages.

"One of the amazing things about SKC is we support a lot of our community members, whether you're native or not native, whether you're a traditional-aged student coming right out of high school, or a student who has tried several different career paths and are ready to start something new, SKC is the place to be," Munson said.

"We serve and really love all of our students in the best way possible," she continued.

The college offers 36 programs ranging from trades to master's degrees. Students like psychology major Kylin Medicine Bull say the institution provides more than just academic support.

"My family and I call SKC our second home," Medicine Bull said. "I feel like I've grown a lot at SKC, the instructors are super helpful and really supportive at what you do."

The close-knit community has helped students achieve success, with the college maintaining a graduation rate over 70%. With smaller classes and a 10-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio, instructors say they look forward to each new academic year.

"I'm looking forward to being back on campus, catching up with students I haven't seen, meeting new students and helping them on their college journey," said liberal arts instructor Tessa McCarty.

The college serves both Native and non-Native students, emphasizing community support and personalized education in its approach to higher learning.

