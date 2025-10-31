Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, October 31, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The former site of the Missoulian building along the Clark Fork River is moving forward with the Higgins Waterfront project, featuring a hotel and 80 residential units, after years of sitting empty due to previous investor issues. Developer Cole Bergquist hopes to break ground in Spring 2026 pending full city approval. (Read the full story)

The government shutdown has delayed federal grants for projects in Missoula, including South Street sidewalks and bike lanes. Mayor Andrea Davis said that the federal backlog could push construction delays into months or years. She also expressed her concern for those who use SNAP, assuring citizens that the city is working with its partners to try and support those in need. (Read the full story)

Students of St. Matthews Catholic School in Kalispell participated in Montana Meth Project's billboard contest, and won the whole thing. Students spent six months perfecting their banner for the Montana Meth Project's Summer Billboard Art Contest that spreads a powerful message: "One pill can kill." The banner, currently hung in the school's gym, will be permanently installed on a billboard on U.S. Highway 93 in the Flathead. (Read the full story)